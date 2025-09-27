iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $464.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $473.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $448.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

