iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Holdings Boosted by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 236,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $96.16 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.