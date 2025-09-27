iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS is Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $138.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.