iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $138.89 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

