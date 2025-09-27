iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 323.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,129 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,964,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,392,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,687,000 after acquiring an additional 198,499 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,341,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,224,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 750,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,137,000 after buying an additional 216,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,551,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 1.6%

BATS:NEAR opened at $51.22 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.