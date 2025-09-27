iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 120,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70,161 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 162,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 104,788 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,366,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3876 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

