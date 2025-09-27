iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.