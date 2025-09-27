iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,183.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,663,000 after purchasing an additional 518,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of IVW stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $121.77.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
