iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IVE stock opened at $205.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.79.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

