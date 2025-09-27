iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000.

IYJ stock opened at $144.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $111.51 and a 1 year high of $147.27.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

