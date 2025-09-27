iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR Shares Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 6,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 103,060.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $103.46.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

