iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF Stock Position Raised by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $74.29 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.