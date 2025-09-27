Ituran Location and Control Ltd. $ITRN Shares Sold by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lowered its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $35.08 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $697.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $86.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.17 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 16.35%.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

(Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.