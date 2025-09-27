JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded by Arete to “Buy” Rating

Arete upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Arete currently has $41.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JD. Wall Street Zen downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on JD.com from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of JD stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36. JD.com has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 34,585 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 46,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

