John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,654 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 7.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after purchasing an additional 923,688 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after acquiring an additional 251,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after acquiring an additional 288,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after acquiring an additional 347,117 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.53. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

