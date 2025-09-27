JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $230.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.09.

Cintas Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Cintas by 17.2% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 27,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cintas by 110.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

