Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

