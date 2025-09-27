Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,622,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 2.5%

PTLC stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.