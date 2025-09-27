Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,221,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 497,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,007,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 576,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 42,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 107,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

