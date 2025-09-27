Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 640,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.9% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $38,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.