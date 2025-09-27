Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,076 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $72.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average is $67.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $74.21.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

