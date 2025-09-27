Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $94.88 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average of $117.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

