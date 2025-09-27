Kendall Capital Management Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stride makes up about 0.9% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kendall Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Stride worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth $792,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Stride by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,009,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.22. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $171.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.61 and a 200 day moving average of $143.24.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $653.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $2,270,896.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at $114,895,378.98. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

