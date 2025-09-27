Kendall Capital Management Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 431.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $88.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.