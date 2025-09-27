Kendall Capital Management Purchases Shares of 5,501 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,704,000 after purchasing an additional 172,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,809,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,459,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,545 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,290,000 after acquiring an additional 239,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,511,000 after acquiring an additional 87,965 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $174.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.