Kendall Capital Management Sells 180 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Kendall Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 37.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 81.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 45.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AutoNation Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AN opened at $217.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.32 and a 200-day moving average of $192.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.63.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
