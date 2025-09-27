Kendall Capital Management Sells 180 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Kendall Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 37.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 81.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 45.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $217.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.32 and a 200-day moving average of $192.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.63.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

