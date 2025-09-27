Kendall Capital Management Trims Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $149.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $953.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average of $125.45.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.