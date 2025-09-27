Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KVYO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Zacks Research raised Klaviyo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

NYSE:KVYO opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.The business had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Klaviyo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Klaviyo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ed Hallen sold 89,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $2,845,909.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 177,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,276.96. This represents a 33.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 226,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $7,141,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,288,771 shares of company stock worth $169,116,344. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 295.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

