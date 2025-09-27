Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays raised Kodiak Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kodiak Sciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $834.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,055,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,969,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,266,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 249,699 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 685,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 324,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 590,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 60,171 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

