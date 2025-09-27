LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LPTH. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.16 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

