Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires New Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $49.31.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.