Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM opened at $254.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.54. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $240.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

