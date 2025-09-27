Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New $251,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $399.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.77 and its 200 day moving average is $351.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $405.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

