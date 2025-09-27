LS WTI Oil ETC (LON:WTI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

LS WTI Oil ETC (LON:WTI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.51 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 16.16 ($0.22). LS WTI Oil ETC shares last traded at GBX 16.13 ($0.22), with a volume of 27 shares changing hands.

LS WTI Oil ETC Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.51.

About LS WTI Oil ETC

(Get Free Report)

Weatherly International plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in mining, development and exploration activities. Its segments include Central Operations and Tschudi. The Central Operations include the sale of extracted copper from Otjihase and Matchless mines in the form of copper concentrate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LS WTI Oil ETC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LS WTI Oil ETC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.