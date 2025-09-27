Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as low as C$0.20. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 489,207 shares changing hands.

Lucara Diamond Trading Up 2.6%

The stock has a market cap of C$91.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp is a diamond mining company engaged in the development and operations of diamond properties in Africa. Its business segment includes Karowe Mine, Corporate and other. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the Karowe Mine segment.

