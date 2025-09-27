Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.36.
Lumentum Stock Performance
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%.The company had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Lumentum
In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,507 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $526,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,389.20. The trade was a 11.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,526 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $314,209.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,851.93. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,687 shares of company stock worth $4,759,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
