LVW Advisors LLC Has $12.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,822,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53. The stock has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

