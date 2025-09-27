Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $319.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.02 and a 200-day moving average of $279.43. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

