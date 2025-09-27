Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $147.18 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.75.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

