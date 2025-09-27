Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $5.85 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,143 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $664.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $647.76 and its 200-day moving average is $603.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $670.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

