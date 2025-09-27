Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.1636 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.