Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.26 and traded as low as $8.30. Mannatech shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 2,844 shares trading hands.

Mannatech Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

