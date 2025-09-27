Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 6.35. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.25 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $226,580.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,327.66. The trade was a 20.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $564,047.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 318,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,270.72. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,598 shares of company stock worth $3,483,548. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.