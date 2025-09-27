Mariner Investment Group LLC Invests $653,000 in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,135.92. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 5.7%

NYSE:VMI opened at $385.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.25. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $388.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.67.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

