Marmo Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 0.1% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,547,000 after acquiring an additional 904,328 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,801,000 after buying an additional 404,484 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $84,348,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,088,000 after buying an additional 171,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,182.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,424,000 after buying an additional 123,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $462.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $467.00.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

