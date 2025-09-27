Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $83.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -639.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $716,713,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Marvell Technology by 4,758.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,036,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891,393 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $399,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Marvell Technology by 113.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,648,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,309 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

