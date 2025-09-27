Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) versus Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Financial Analysis

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) and Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Get Massimo Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Massimo Group and Brunswick, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Massimo Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Brunswick 0 8 7 0 2.47

Brunswick has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.38%. Given Brunswick’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brunswick is more favorable than Massimo Group.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Massimo Group has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.3% of Brunswick shares are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Massimo Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Brunswick shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Massimo Group and Brunswick’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Massimo Group -6.11% -23.03% -9.51% Brunswick 0.82% 10.73% 3.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Massimo Group and Brunswick”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Massimo Group $111.21 million 1.07 $1.76 million ($0.12) -23.92 Brunswick $5.10 billion 0.81 $130.10 million $0.62 102.55

Brunswick has higher revenue and earnings than Massimo Group. Massimo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunswick, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brunswick beats Massimo Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Massimo Group

(Get Free Report)

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands. The Engine P&A segment offers engine parts and consumables, electrical products, boat parts and systems, and engine oils and lubricants through aftermarket retailers, dealers, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers for marine and non-marine markets under the Mercury, Mercury Precision Parts, Quicksilver, and Seachoice brands; and distributes marine parts and accessories. The Navico Group segment provides products and systems for the marine, recreational vehicle (RV), specialty vehicle, mobile, and industrial markets, as well as aftermarket channels; and marine electronics, sensors, control systems, instruments, power systems, and general accessories under the Ancor, Attwood, B&G, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, C-MAP, CZone, Lenco, Lowrance, Marinco, Mastervolt, MotorGuide, Progressive Industries, ProMariner, RELiON, Simrad, and Whale brand names. The Boat segment offers Sea Ray sport boats and cruisers; Bayliner sport cruisers, runabouts, and Heyday wake boats; Boston Whaler fiberglass offshore boats; Lund fiberglass fishing boats; Crestliner, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft aluminum fishing, utility, pontoon, and deck boats; Thunder Jet heavy-gauge aluminum boats; Veer recreational and fishing boats; and the freedom boat club, dealer services, and technology to the marine industry through dealers and distributors. Brunswick Corporation was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Massimo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Massimo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.