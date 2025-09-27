Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 571,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 85,668 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 60,555.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 448,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 448,108 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 261,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 223,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 182,840 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIVR opened at $43.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.