McAdam LLC Acquires 372 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,291,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 4.7%

BATS NUSC opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

