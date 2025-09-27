McAdam LLC Invests $225,000 in First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

McAdam LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 424,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 159,525 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,939,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,254,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2%

FTSL stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

